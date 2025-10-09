Notis McConarty Edward Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,735,000 after acquiring an additional 499,981 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,063,000 after purchasing an additional 243,360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $369.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $369.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

