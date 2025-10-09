Values Added Financial LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Values Added Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $55.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

