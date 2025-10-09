12,770 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF Acquired by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

