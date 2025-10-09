Notis McConarty Edward Has $4.53 Million Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $205.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

