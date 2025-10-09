UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Position Raised by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 138.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $369.88 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

