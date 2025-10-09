Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Earns Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSA. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.92.

PSA opened at $293.39 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $355.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.88 and a 200-day moving average of $291.46.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Public Storage by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 28.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

