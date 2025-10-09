L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Purchases 13,944 Shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF $CAOS

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF makes up about 1.9% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Entrewealth LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at about $366,000.

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 0.6%

BATS CAOS opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $416.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.10. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

