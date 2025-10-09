E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 7,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

Strategy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $330.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.95. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 3.83. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $178.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.Strategy’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.74) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, Director Gregg Winiarski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.65 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,700. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 99,650 shares worth $41,427,476. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.