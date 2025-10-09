Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Paula Hansen Sells 6,000 Shares

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $427,980.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,187.44. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Docusign by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,074,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,960,000 after buying an additional 236,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,405,000 after buying an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,910,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after buying an additional 318,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Docusign by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after buying an additional 1,440,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

