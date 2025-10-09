Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Acquires New Shares in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $263,000.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:CGGE opened at $31.23 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

About Capital Group Global Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

