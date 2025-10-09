Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Shares Acquired by L.K. Benson & Company P.C.

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10,831.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 121,377 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $93.20 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

