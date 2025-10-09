Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.