Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises about 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in DraftKings by 10.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $359,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $535,000. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 5.8% during the second quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 0.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,930,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,013.97. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 658,331 shares of company stock worth $29,285,365. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

