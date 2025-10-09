Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Mizuho set a $210.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $246.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

