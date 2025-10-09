Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,100 UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in UiPath by 10.9% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $15.59 on Thursday. UiPath, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.67, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The firm had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 66,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $999,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 690,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,785. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,827,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 736,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,055.56. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,692,334 shares of company stock valued at $21,619,319. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

