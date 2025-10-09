Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $45,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 181.7% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 61.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $157.44.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

