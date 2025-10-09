Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $618.77 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $618.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.40. The firm has a market cap of $766.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

