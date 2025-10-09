Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.3% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

