Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

