Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

OEF stock opened at $336.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $336.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.28.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.