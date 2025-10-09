Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN Shares Sold by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands makes up approximately 1.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,342.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 0.3%

BLMN opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloomin’ Brands

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.