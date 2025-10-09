Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Haleon were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,767,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Haleon by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLN. Barclays lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.20. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

