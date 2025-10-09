Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Four Corners Property Trust comprises approximately 3.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,389.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $99,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,800.60. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 698,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,020.40. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.