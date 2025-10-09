Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $426.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.68 and its 200 day moving average is $374.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $439.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $465.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.31.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

