Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 265.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $133.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

