KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 115,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 115,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 0.0%

AIG stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.