Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $158.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

