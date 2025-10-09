Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,740,000 after buying an additional 907,073 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,995,000 after buying an additional 161,350 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after buying an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after buying an additional 87,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $346.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $348.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.41.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

