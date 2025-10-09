Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $1,828,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 35.4% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

