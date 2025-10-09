Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 6 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,954.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,940.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,914.17. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,521.25 and a one year high of $2,075.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.