Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 662 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,711,004,000 after buying an additional 245,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,222,000 after buying an additional 180,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,495,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $337.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

