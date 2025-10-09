Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 21,815 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

