General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors by 38.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after buying an additional 1,712,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $8,185,999.32. Following the transaction, the president owned 131,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,877,884.32. This trade represents a 50.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $661,585.70. This trade represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

