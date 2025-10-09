Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 254 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF $NXTG

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $423.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.5008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.