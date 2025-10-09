3,840 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Bought by Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

