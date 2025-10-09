Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 130 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 64.7% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.8% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 6,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

