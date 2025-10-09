Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 327.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RECS opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

