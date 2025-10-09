Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 4,440 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $85,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 388,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,914.18. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,526 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $30,138.50.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Jeanna Steele sold 20,426 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $395,243.10.

On Monday, September 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,433 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $24,260.69.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,077 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $118,539.75.

On Monday, August 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 17,417 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $283,026.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,273,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,169 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,132,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,464 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,007,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,332 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,053,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 264,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,479,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun



Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

