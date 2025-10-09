DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,341 shares during the period. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF accounts for about 2.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,776,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,802,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 204,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 82,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DMBS opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

