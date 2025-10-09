Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 15,232 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 252.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $94.83.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

