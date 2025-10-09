Theta Gold Mines (ASX:TGM) Insider Byron Dumpleton Buys 300,000 Shares

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM – Get Free Report) insider Byron Dumpleton purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00.

Theta Gold Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -836.65.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

