Theta Gold Mines (ASX:TGM) Insider Byron Dumpleton Buys 300,000 Shares

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM – Get Free Report) insider Byron Dumpleton purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00.
Theta Gold Mines Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -836.65.
Theta Gold Mines Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Theta Gold Mines
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Lowe’s vs. Home Depot: Which Benefits More From Lower Rates?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These 5 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks Could Catch Fire Next
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Falcon Flex Drives Growth as CrowdStrike Bets on AI Security
Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.