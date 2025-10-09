Contrasting Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) & Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cosan and Excelerate Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 2 2 1 1 2.17 Excelerate Energy 1 3 5 0 2.44

Profitability

Cosan currently has a consensus target price of $9.47, suggesting a potential upside of 116.13%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Cosan’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than Excelerate Energy.

This table compares Cosan and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan -28.08% -27.61% -8.25% Excelerate Energy 3.64% 4.16% 2.57%

Risk & Volatility

Cosan has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excelerate Energy has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosan and Excelerate Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $8.15 billion 0.25 -$1.75 billion $1.32 3.32 Excelerate Energy $851.44 million 3.71 $32.88 million $1.36 20.38

Excelerate Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosan. Cosan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excelerate Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Cosan on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosan

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants. Its Compass segment distributes piped natural gas to industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration customers; and develops infrastructure projects in a regasification terminal, offshore gas pipeline, and thermal generation projects utilizing natural gas, as well as commercialization of electricity and natural gas. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Comma brand. Its Rumo segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, port storage, and loading of goods, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment, as well as operates containers. The company’s Radar segment manages agricultural property. It operates in Brazil, England, France, Spain and Portugal, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, the United States, Asia, and internationally. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

