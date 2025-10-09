Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $147.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $147.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

