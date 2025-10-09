iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $676.42 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $676.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $653.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

