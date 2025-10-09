Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Sells 74 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $676.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $653.40 and its 200 day moving average is $608.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $676.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.