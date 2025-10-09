Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7%

GOOG opened at $245.46 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.03 and a 200-day moving average of $188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

