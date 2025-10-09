iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $676.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $676.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $653.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

