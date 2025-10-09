National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$135.79 and traded as high as C$151.61. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$149.34, with a volume of 2,130,943 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$143.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$148.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$135.79. The company has a market cap of C$58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

