Heck Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,800,371,000 after buying an additional 1,170,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after buying an additional 130,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,602,000 after buying an additional 712,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE JNJ opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $456.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $190.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.