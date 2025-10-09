Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 33 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $3,592,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,418.00 to $5,443.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,131.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,503.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5,311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.